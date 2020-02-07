|
|
William J. "Dan" Good
Port Huron - William Jay "Dan" Good, 78, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Sanilac County Medical Facility after a long illness.
He was born July 1, 1941 in Dundee to the late William A. and Elaine Good. He married Junetta Vermeulen Revord on October 8, 1994 in Port Huron.
Mr. Good was a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran. He was a welder and hi-lo driver for Ford Motor Company for 38 years before his retirement in 2007. He was a member of V.F.W. Fred Quandt Post #3901. He loved watching wrestling, gardening, and his dogs, Rocko and Snowball.
He is survived by his wife, Junetta; two daughters, Mary Pauline Weiss of Lincoln Park and Rebecca S. Good of Port Huron; three stepchildren, Patrick Revord and Dawn (John) Collins of Port Huron and Susan Griffin of Clinton Township; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Spears, Penny (Allen) Richards, and Mary Haslet; two brothers, Theodore (Sydney) Good and Bob (Rhonda) Good; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Dorothy Smith; a grandson, Stephen Hutchinson, Jr; and a brother, Dennis Good.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Pastor Joseph DeHass will officiate.
Burial will be in Algonac Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020