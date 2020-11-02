William J. "Bill" McGlynn



Mio - William J. "Bill" McGlynn, age 92 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at The Home at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Fairview, Michigan on Saturday, October 31, 2020.



William was born in Marine City, Michigan on May 28, 1928 to John and Lavonia (DeLorge) McGlynn. He moved to Mio 44 years ago from Marine City, Michigan. In his younger years Bill worked for Chris Craft Boats in Algonac, Michigan. Bill married Dorothy 42 years ago in Mio. He was a self-employed carpenter and a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mio, where he used his talents helping with the shrine restorations. Bill was also a member of the South East Michigan Conservation Club. He was known to be a history buff who also enjoyed hunting, wood carving, pottery, painting, restoring furniture and enjoying a good meal.



William is survived by his wife Dorothy; his daughters: Kathleen McGlynn, Sharon Beckett, and Laura McGlynn; his step-children: Linda (Steven) Morang, Gerald Richards, and Mary Jo (Allan) Vallad; his sister Judith Howie; his brother Michael McGlynn; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susan McGlynn, his brother Robert McGlynn, and his sisters Pat Kardasz and Betty Warden.



Visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3-8 PM at the Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI, with a Vigil Prayer Service and Rosary beginning at 7 PM; and again on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mio, Michigan with Fr. Santiago Hoyumpa as Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Mentor Township Cemetery, Mio, Michigan.



Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Mary Shrine Restoration Fund, or to Heartland Hospice of West Branch.



Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.









