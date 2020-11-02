1/1
William J. "Bill" McGlynn
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
William J. "Bill" McGlynn

Mio - William J. "Bill" McGlynn, age 92 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at The Home at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Fairview, Michigan on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

William was born in Marine City, Michigan on May 28, 1928 to John and Lavonia (DeLorge) McGlynn. He moved to Mio 44 years ago from Marine City, Michigan. In his younger years Bill worked for Chris Craft Boats in Algonac, Michigan. Bill married Dorothy 42 years ago in Mio. He was a self-employed carpenter and a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mio, where he used his talents helping with the shrine restorations. Bill was also a member of the South East Michigan Conservation Club. He was known to be a history buff who also enjoyed hunting, wood carving, pottery, painting, restoring furniture and enjoying a good meal.

William is survived by his wife Dorothy; his daughters: Kathleen McGlynn, Sharon Beckett, and Laura McGlynn; his step-children: Linda (Steven) Morang, Gerald Richards, and Mary Jo (Allan) Vallad; his sister Judith Howie; his brother Michael McGlynn; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susan McGlynn, his brother Robert McGlynn, and his sisters Pat Kardasz and Betty Warden.

Visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3-8 PM at the Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI, with a Vigil Prayer Service and Rosary beginning at 7 PM; and again on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mio, Michigan with Fr. Santiago Hoyumpa as Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Mentor Township Cemetery, Mio, Michigan.

Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Mary Shrine Restoration Fund, or to Heartland Hospice of West Branch.

Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lashley Funeral Home - Mio
NOV
3
Vigil
07:00 PM
Lashley Funeral Home - Mio
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lashley Funeral Home - Mio
318 Pearl Street
Mio, MI 48647
(989) 826-5505
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 2, 2020
Just want to say thank you to Bill's family for sharing him with the community. We enjoyed our brief encounters with him over the years as we worked on the sign project at church and discussed the topic of townships. May God embrace him and your family in His peace and comfort.
Betty and Micheal Stanchina
November 1, 2020
Grandpa, may you rest in peace in His presence.
Vince Abeyta
Grandchild
November 1, 2020
I knew Bill for many years from his frequent visits to the post office during my 35 years working there. I'll always remember his friendly personality and our many conversations "over the counter" at the office. May God grant peace and comfort to the family at this time. RIP Bill!
Tom Huber
Friend
November 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Eleanor Blake
Friend
