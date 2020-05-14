|
|
William J. Sheldon
Marysville - William James Sheldon, 94, of Marysville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was born September 2, 1925 in Marysville to the late James and Lettie Mae Sheldon. He married Erma Petrossi on March 10, 1962. She died July 13, 2005.
Bill served in WWII as a Navy Signalman on the USS Jason. He worked for the Marysville School District for 38 years. Bill loved to garden, play cards, dance and watch the Detroit Tigers.
He is survived by his children, James (Gail) Sheldon, Christine Steelman, Cathy (Bill) May and Steven (Kim) Sheldon; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend Joan Stephens. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick "Mike" Sheldon; grandson, Danny Sheldon; and six siblings.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at one time. Masks are required.
Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging into the funeral home web site. The Reverend Bruce Ake will officiate.
Military honors conducted by the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneral.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020