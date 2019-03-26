|
|
William James McPherson
Harrison - William James McPherson 89 of Harrison passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Pioneer Golden Estates of Clare. William was born November 17, 1929 in Port Huron, Michigan, the son of Ray and Olive (Kivel) McPherson. Mr. McPherson enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. On July 17, 1952 in Port Huron, William was united in marriage to Ms. Agnes June Gamble.
Mr. McPherson had resided in Harrison since 1990, moving from Port Huron. William retired from Grand Trunk Railroad as a railyard mechanic after forty-two years of dedicated service. William was a member of the American Legion Post 404 of Harrison and the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Harrison and Port Huron. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, playing Euchre and reading old western novels.
Surviving Mr. McPherson is his loving wife of sixty-six years, Mrs. Agnes June McPherson of Harrison, three daughters; Joan A. Brown and husband Daniel of Lake, Michigan, Debra Rix and husband William of Houghton Lake, Michigan and Lois Stark of Port Huron, two sons; Donald McPherson of Port Huron and Jeff McPherson and wife Tammie also of Port Huron, nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, one sister, Helen Brown of Port Huron, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. McPherson was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Marsha Johnston, four sisters; Alice Kern, Betty McPherson, Vera Gamble and Lila, three brothers; Mel McPherson, Don McPherson and Lynn McPherson and one grandson, Steven Rucker.
Inurnment will be in Pleasant Plains Cemetery, Harrison. To share an online memory with William's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. McPherson are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019