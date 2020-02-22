|
|
William John Schneider
Marysville - William John Schneider, age 61, born December 11, 1958, to Ernest and Theodora Schneider, passed away February 21, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit after a lengthy illness, with his family at his side.
Bill attended St. Mary's Elementary School graduating in June of 1973. He was a 1977 graduate of St. Clair High School.
Bill worked as an auto body technician for his entire life, starting as a co-op student at St. Clair Collision. He went on to work for his brother, Jim, at Schneider's Collision in St. Clair. He always said, "Jim taught me the trade he was my mentor." After many years of working at Schneider's Collision he went on to work at Classic & Exotic in Troy, Michigan. He was fortunate enough to work on cars that went to the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. That was truly a highlight of his life. He was later self-employed for many years at Bill Schneider Collision. He loved spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, camping and especially pulling hole shots in his favorite muscle cars. (Chevelle and Camaro)
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest and Theodora Schneider; brother in law, Nathan Woodman and nephew, Johnathon Woodman.
As he travels on the highway to heaven he will be dearly missed by his sons, Daniel (Alicia) Schneider and Dylan Schneider and their mother, Tammy Barshaw Schneider and especially his grandson, William M. Schneider, who brought such joy to his life. He is also survived by his brothers, Leo Schneider and Jim (Diane) Schneider and his sister Mary Ann Woodman, who provided him with her undying love and support throughout his entire life. Bill is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and his lifelong friend, Herb Westrick.
Visitation is Wednesday February 26th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. with a rosary recital at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services begin Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home and processing to church for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the or wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020