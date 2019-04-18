|
|
William "Bill" Joseph LeCaine Sr.
Worth Township - 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan, on March 11, 1938.
He married his best friend, Patricia Lee Main on November 6, 1961, and together they resided in Michigan and Colorado.
Bill is a direct descendant of Chief Black Moon who fought with Sitting Bull in the Battle of Little Big Horn. Bill grew up as an orphan and lived in foster homes most of his formative years. From these humble beginnings, Bill attended the University of North Dakota (UND) on a hockey scholarship and went on to play 15 years as a professional hockey player. Of those years, two were spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. He was one of the first Native American players to enter the National Hockey League (NHL) in 1968 and was recognized as the first Native American from UND to play in the NHL. Bill is also an honored member of the Detroit Red Wing Alumni Association. After his career in hockey, Bill spent 40 years in corporate finance banking and marketing. Throughout the years, he has earned many awards, accolades and peer recognition. He has been asked to be a keynote and motivational speaker for numerous large venues and events. He speaks inspirational about his career in hockey and upbringing on the reservation. He is passionate about his roots and continues to support the Native American Community. Bill is a member of the Wood Mountain Lakota Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Bill was the President and CEO of Arrow Rezolutions.
Surviving in addition to Patricia, his loving wife of is 67 years are his children, Guy (Patricia) LeCaine, of Castle Rock, Colorado, William LeCaine, Jr. of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Michelle (James) Barker of Castle Pines, Colorado; grandchildren, LeCaine, Cruz, and Guy Joseph; five sisters; brother-in-law, Michael (Kathy) Main; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
The family honors the memory of William and invites you to share memories on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home-North. 1525 Hancock St. Port Huron, MI 48060. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Port Huron at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Lydia Speller will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church or the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019