William L. Jowett Jr.
Beulah - William L. Jowett Jr., Benzonia, 61, simply known as "Bill", died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Port Huron, MI August 27, 1957, one of five children born to William L. and Glenda H. Jowett.
Although his prognosis was dire, he battled on, lived his life and survived several years beyond the experts' expectations. Bill hated slow drivers and hypocrites, not necessarily in that order. While Bill was very straight forward and never one to sugar coat anything, he indeed had a heart of gold.
Bill enjoyed most everything the great Michigan outdoors had to offer taking advantage of the hunting and fishing seasons and snowmobiling the local trails.
Today, we remember a man who lost his life too soon. We remember a son, a father, a brother and a friend.
"To my mother and daughter, you always believed in me even when I didn't. Your love, friendship, and support meant the world to me." Bill.
"To Mary, thank you for the unending love and support that you showed me every single day. You've kept me going when I wasn't sure I could." Bill.
He is survived by his daughter Danielle (fiancé Derek Sheridan); mother Glenda; siblings Bethany (Patrick) Lietaert, Alan (Terry), Gaylord (Stephanie) and Steven (Jennifer) Jowett; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; sweetheart Mary Riegler.
There will be a public visitation Friday, March 29, from 4 to 8pm at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
The family will be present for a private service. Burial in Kinney Cemetery, Port Huron. Please consider a contribution to Ducks Unlimited or the National Wild Turkey Federation in Bill's memory. Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2019