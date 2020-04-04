|
William Lawrence Ruemenapp
Casco Township - 70, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on December 19, 1949, son of the late Lawrence and Frances (Beindit) Ruemenapp.
Bill was the Casco Township Supervisor for the many years and was a lifelong farmer in Casco on the Centennial Ruemenapp family farm. Bill was a parishioner and an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Richmond. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Richmond Community Schools Board of Education.
He is survived by his three sisters, Joyce (James) Kablitz of Atlanta, Judy Periat of Lapeer, and Pat Tuscany of Casco; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Michael) Speight, Sheryl (Paul) Scott, William (Leslie) Kablitz, Jennifer Periat, Holly (David) Withey, Tiffany (Nicholas) Soblo, and Angela Tuscany; great-nieces and nephews, Taylor Gonzales, Jared Gonzales, Brhyn Stewart, Ariana Kablitz, Mary Deverell, and Merritt Soblo; as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, Paul Periat and Michael Tuscany.
Due to the restrictions of events, a memorial mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church at a later date. Inurnment took place at St. Michaels Cemetery in Richmond. Arrangements were provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's honor may be made to St. Augustine Church in Richmond.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020