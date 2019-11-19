|
Mr. William M. Kemp
Lexington - Mr. William M. Kemp, age 86, passed away on November 18, 2019, with his wife by his side.
He was born on July 18, 1933, in Lexington, to the late Mack and Norma Kemp.
Bill married Carol E. Fagan on May 2, 1959 in Port Huron.
He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. Bill enjoyed playing softball, hunting and spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carol, son and daughter-in-law, Kirk (Maria), son and daughter-in-law, Rob (Sherri), 6 grandchildren, Scott, Matt (Elle), Alyson, Amber, Conner and Zach, 6 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Ramona, Aliyah, Mabel, Adalyn and Wally, sister, Dorothy Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael and 2 sisters, Catherine Cornwell and Rachel Pudney.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday, 11:00am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the or Lakeshore Woods, Randall Residence.
The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors along with the United States Navy.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019