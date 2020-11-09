William R. "Bill" Laparl
St. Clair - William R. "Bill" Laparl, age 69, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully at home, November 9th, with his family by his side. Bill was born April 10, 1951 in Painesville, Oh to William and Dolores Laparl.
Bill sailed the Great Lakes for many years as Captain of many ships, He was the trustee at Trinity Methodist Church, Algonac. Bill was a part of the Algonac memorial historical society. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans
, Vietnam Vets and American Vets. Bill enjoyed staying busy but the things he enjoyed the most was the time he spent with his family, telling stories and having the yearly family Christmas party at his house.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Laparl; mother, Dolores Laparl; brothers, Gary (Becky) Laparl, Jim (Kathy) Laparl, Mike Laparl; sister, Laura Nickelson; aunt, Loeta Violet Howard, Barbara Jean Blankenship; nephews, Joe (Lorena) Laparl, James Laparl, Justin Laparl, Jered (Amanda) Laparl, Shane (Emily) Laparl, Myles (Jenson) Laparl, Corbin Laparl, Spencer (Jessica) Laparl; nieces, Ashley (Josh) Fye, Kaila (Brad) Campagne; step children, Sara Rose (Phillip) Doyle, Jennifer (Kyle) Hearn, Nathan (Krystyn) Brown; 9 great nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Morgan Breanne, Jameson Andrew, Regan Grace and Brynn Emersyn, along with many extended family and friends who will also miss him dearly.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, William S. Laparl (2006)
Memorials may be made to the Algonac VFW Post 3901 Veterans Memorial Donations.
A memorial service will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. visiting hours will also be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, Algonac. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com