Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
William Robert "Bill" Kreeger


1939 - 2019
William Robert "Bill" Kreeger Obituary
William Robert "Bill" Kreeger

Palms - William Robert "Bill" Kreeger, 80, of Palms, MI, formerly of Port Huron, entered eternal life Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

He was born April 1, 1939 in Port Huron to the late William L. and Velma Kreeger.

Bill graduated from Port Huron High School in 1957 and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wayne State University.

In Traverse City in June of 1984, Bill married his wife, Ann Payne, daughter of Eleanor and Frederick M. Payne of Grawn, MI.

Bill was employed by General Motors for 37 years. While working for General Motors, Bill and Ann spent most weekends and vacations at their home on Lake Huron. After retirement, they moved to their formerly week-end/vacation home. Bill enjoyed living on Lake Huron, driving his old John Deere tractor, John Deere Gator, and collecting John Deere memorabilia and antiques.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann; a son Robert (Randi); and grandchildren Morgan and Max. He was preceded in death by a son, Randall.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Kelly Pittman will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hunter Hospitality House or Turning Point. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
