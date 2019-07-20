Services
William Robert Weinert


1962 - 2019
William Robert Weinert Obituary
William Robert Weinert

Goodells - William Robert Weinert, 56, of Goodells, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a 14-month battle with cancer.

He was born October 18, 1962 in Mt. Clemens to the late Robert Weinert and Janice Weinert Reed.

Mr. Weinert was employed at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center. He enjoyed music and sang in a rock and roll band. He especially loved his family at Sacred Heart where his passion was helping people beat their addictions.

He is survived by three sisters, Terri Bolla, Jackie Achatz and Judy Cheney; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 20, 2019
