1/1
William S. "Willie" Baldwin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. "Willie" Baldwin

Marysville - William Steven "Willie" Baldwin, 68, of Marysville, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was born November 30, 1951 in Port Huron to Donna and the late Richard Baldwin. He married Shelly Farr on October 19, 1973 in Marysville.

Willie served in the U.S. Army and did a tour in Vietnam. He was employed with the Carpenters Union.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shelly; two sons, Justin (Tamara) and Jay Baldwin; grandchildren, Deekyn Baldwin and Jenna (Tom) Joseph; his mother, Donna Baldwin; siblings, Tom (Laurie) Baldwin, Patti (Tom) McBrien, Sue Albers and Barry (Kim) Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Private services will be held.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved