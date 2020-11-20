William S. "Willie" Baldwin
Marysville - William Steven "Willie" Baldwin, 68, of Marysville, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was born November 30, 1951 in Port Huron to Donna and the late Richard Baldwin. He married Shelly Farr on October 19, 1973 in Marysville.
Willie served in the U.S. Army and did a tour in Vietnam. He was employed with the Carpenters Union.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shelly; two sons, Justin (Tamara) and Jay Baldwin; grandchildren, Deekyn Baldwin and Jenna (Tom) Joseph; his mother, Donna Baldwin; siblings, Tom (Laurie) Baldwin, Patti (Tom) McBrien, Sue Albers and Barry (Kim) Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Private services will be held.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com