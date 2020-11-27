William T. Loxton
Port Huron Twp. - William Thomas Loxton, 77, of Port Huron Township, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born June 27, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Teddy and Florence Loxton.
Mr. Loxton was employed with General Motors prior to his retirement. He was a 1962 graduate of Marysville High School, where he was quarterback of the 1961 State Champion football team. He loved restoring and driving his classic cars, wood working, playing darts and watching sports.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debra; five children, Kevin Loxton, Matt (Melissa) Loxton, Wade Loxton, Victoria Loxton and Randy (Sonya) Hyde; eight grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Dave) Teeple, Robert (Jackie) Loxton, Donald Loxton, David Loxton, Michael (Karen) Loxton, Paul Loxton and Margaret (Jim) Jarvis; sister-in-law, Nancy Loxton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Del Loxton, Jill Loxton and Carol Loxton.
Cremation has taken place. A service will be held in the spring/summer of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to MidCity Nutrition.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com