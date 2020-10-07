Mr. William T. "Bill" Seely Jr.
Port Huron - Mr. William T. "Bill" Seely Jr., age 72, of Port Huron, passed away on October 2, 2020, in his home, unexpectedly.
He was born on December 12, 1947, in Port Huron to the late William and Olive Seely.
Bill was a longtime Wirtz Manufacturing Employee. He enjoyed fishing in the St. Clair River, Lake Simcoe and the 40th Street Pond. Bill also enjoyed hunting on the farm in Harbor Beach and canning tomatoes, pickles and peppers from his garden. He spent his time watching old movies, entertaining his family with his harmonica, working on cars, building, woodworking, drawing and sketching. But most importantly, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Jim) Stevens, son and daughter-in-law, Brandon (Nicole) Seely, son, Blake Seely, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings, Thomas (Cindy) Seely, Gayle (Dick) Welser, Janet (Tom) Landschoot, Brian (Deborah) Seely, Anita (George) Lonsberry and Paul (Teresa) Seely, aunt, Shirley Seely, uncle, Don "DK" Knust along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Nathan in 2019 and former spouse, Sandy Seely.
Services will be private. There will be visitation for Bill on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Jowett Funeral Home requires that you wear a mask at all times while in the funeral home and please abide by social distancing guidelines.
Memorial tributes may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
