Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Willy Bewersdorff Obituary
Willy Bewersdorff

Columbus Twp - Willy Charles Bewersdorff, 81, of Columbus Township, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. He was born August 5, 1937, on his Grandma's farm in New Haven, the son of the late Willie and Annette (Zajac) Bewersdorff. His marriage to Suzanne Marie Smith was April 25, 1959, in Richmond. Willy was a Richmond High School graduate, Class of 1955. Willy proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1960 and continued his service with the Army Reserves from 1960 to 1962. Surviving in addition to Suzanne, his wife of 60 years, are four daughters, Kimberly (Tim Gregg) Bewersdorff, Kris (Joe) Folske, Karen (Walter) Winkle, and Kelly (Curtis) DiNardo; ten grandchildren, Kyle, Devin, Kortney, Joey (Amanda), Chelsey, Walter, Willy, Emily, Allison and Cole; two great-grandsons, Joey and Camden; two sisters, Hildegard Laich and Jeanne Bewersdorff; two brothers, Daniel (Gail) and Ronald (Cindy) Bewersdorff, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers-in-law, Carl Laich, James, Paul and Donald Smith and sister-in-law, Karen Lynch. The family honors the memory of Willy and invite you to visit and share memories Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon. Rev. Mark Haller, pastor of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Richmond, will officiate. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Special Olympics of Michigan or .

KaatzFunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
