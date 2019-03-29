Services
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burtchville - Willy Earl Ehrler, 51, of Burtchville, formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

He was born August 28, 1967 in Port Huron to Roberta and the late William Ehrler. He was employed with the US Postal service and was a mail carrier for many years. He was a Green Bay Packer Fan who enjoyed spending time with his family, snowmobiling and four-wheeling.

He is survived by his mother, Roberta Ehrler; his brother Billy (Melissa) Ehrler; a nephew, Tyler Ehrler; two nieces, Courtney and Shelby Ehrler; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be 4-7 Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held up north in Mio, Michigan at a later date.

Burial will be in Kittle Cemetery, Mio.

Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
