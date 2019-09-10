Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Wilma J. Hurley


1930 - 2019
Wilma J. Hurley Obituary
Wilma J. Hurley

Exton, PA - Wilma J. Hurley (Armitage), passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 89 years old.

Born on June 6, 1930 in Port Huron, MI, to the late Amos and Blanche Armitage. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William G. Hurley, brother Robert Armitage and sisters Betty Glombowski and Margaret Kilets. She was the loving mother to her 5 children, sons Gary S. and wife Mary Anne of Bucktown, PA: William T. and wife Elizabeth of Chandler, AZ: Daughters Laurie A. of Exton, PA: Kathy L. of Honeybrook, PA: and Cheryl E. and husband David Holdan of Berwyn, PA. In addition, she was the proud and loving grandmother of Christine Carr (Hurley), Lisa Hurley, Brittney Holdan, Eric Mayo, Brandon Holdan and Lauren Hurley, as well as great grand-daughter Charlotte Carr, who all loved their grandmother very much.

In addition to being a devoted mother to her 5 children, Wilma was a tireless advocate for the elderly as a Social Worker in the Philadelphia-Main Line for over 20 years. Wilma loved tending to her flowers, reading, vacationing at the beach, and spending quality time with her family who she loved very much.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at the Alleva Funeral Home, 1724 E. Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA on Thursday, September 12 at 10:30 am. Friends will be received from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge, PA.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
