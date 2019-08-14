|
|
Wilmont R. Kreis, M.D.
Fort Gratiot - Wilmont Richard Kreis, M.D., 73, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a short illness.
He was born January 8, 1946 in Detroit to the late Wilmont and Gladys Kreis.
Dr. Kreis grew up in St. Clair Shores and graduated from Lakeshore High School. He completed his undergraduate studies, medical school and orthopedic residency at the University of Michigan. He moved to Port Huron in 1976 and co-founded Orthopedic Associates of Port Huron in 1983 where he worked until his retirement in December 2013. Dr. Kreis had a passion for writing and authored 12 books, including a series about his French Canadian ancestry.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Susan; two children, Jennifer Kreis (Robert Ingram) and Jeremy Kreis; a brother, Russell (Barbara) Kreis; a sister, Nancy (Steve) Newman; three sisters-in-law, Nancy (Thomas) Dalton, Judy (David) Sigler and Jill (Peter) Miceli; a brother-in-law, Kenneth (Mary) Bumford; 14 nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Abbey Room of the DoubleTree Hotel, 800 Harker Street, Port Huron.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Abbey Room of the DoubleTree, followed by a reception from 4-6 p.m. Pastor Elizabeth Graham, Dr. Kreis's niece, will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Biomedical STEAM Program at Port Huron High School, the Community Foundation of St. Clair County or the Blue Water YMCA.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019