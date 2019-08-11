|
Yvonne A. Kommer (LaCroix)
St. Clair - Yvonne A. Kommer (LaCroix) age 72, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Friday August 3rd. She was born on January 5th 1947 in St. Clair, Michigan to Burtin and Lucille LaCroix (LaPorte). Yvonne was a graduate of Holy Cross Catholic School in Marine City, Michigan. She graduated with an Associate's Degree from St. Clair Community College in 1993 with honors as a Phi Theta Cappa. She loved the Lord and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Clair where she participated in several fund raisers and festivals.
She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She also owned her own business in accounting and bookkeeping and worked for several local businesses. Finally, she completed her career as an Administrative Assistant at the Department of Natural Resources for the Algonac State Park. She was a full-time caregiver, confidant and companion to her Mother Lucille LaCroix who pre-deceased her. She taught ceramics and painting, played a mean game of euchre and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, playing scrabbles, sailing and making people laugh.
Yvonne is predeceased in death by her Father Burtin LaCroix, her Mother Lucille LaCroix and her Brother Edward LaCroix and grand-child Natasha Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa Davis (Jay) and Yvette McLeod (Tom). She is also survived by her grand-children Joshua, (Lindsey), Donavin, Malachi, Tianna, Mireille, Ellianna, Nathaniel and three great grand-children, Zoey, Gabriel and Emma and three step-children, Theresa, Patty and Lee and their families. She is also survived by her sister Joan (Stan) Liniarski, Janine LaCroix, Brigitte LaCroix and brother Andre LaCroix and her beloved pet Casey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a pillar of strength to her family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, August 23rd from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. On Friday the rosary will be said at 1:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will held Saturday August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Fr. Michael Zuelch will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019