Yvonne Bennett



Brown City - Yvonne L. Bennett age 94 of Brown City died November 3, 2020. She was born to Sherman and Violet Justin. Yvonne graduated from Brown City High School Class of 1944. She married Albert Junior Bennett on November 20, 1944.



Yvonne was a housewife and mother. She had also worked as a telephone operator and had worked at a curtain factory. Yvonne kept a flower garden for many years and enjoyed making quilts. She was a long-time member of the Brown City Missionary Church.



Yvonne is survived by 3 children; John (Beverly) Bennett, Joel Bennett and Jody Bennett, 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and a sister Elaine McGuire.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Albert Junior Bennett.



Visitation at Carman Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Covid restrictions employed.



Funeral services 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Brown City Missionary Church with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the family.









