Zachary B. Dupuis
Applegate - Zachary Brian Dupuis, age 21, a resident of Applegate died very unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Covenant Cooper Hospital in Saginaw.
He was born on March 26, 1998 in Port Huron.
Zac enjoyed riding horses with the Freedom Riders and spending time with his family.
Zac is survived by his parents, Gary and Rena Briolat Ginther and Jerry Dupuis; sisters Katy, Emma and Rebecca Ginther; grandmother, Elaine Briolat and grandpa, Roy Dupuis; aunt, Brenda (Julio) Briolat; uncle, Steve (Sabrina) Briolat; cousins, Nolan, Wyatt, Breanna and Breyson; several aunts and uncles.
Zac was preceded in death by his papa, Art Briolat and grandpa and grandma, Glenn and Barb Ginther and his grandma, Pauline Dupuis.
Visitation will be from 3-8 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home, with visiting from 10-11 A.M. Rev. Linda Fuller will officiate.
Memorials in memory of Zac may be made to the family.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019