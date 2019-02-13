|
Zachary D.H. Lanctot
Carsonville - Zachary Douglas Henry Lanctot passed away on February 10, 2019 in Lapeer, Michigan with family at his side. Zack was born on March 26, 1990 in Ocala, Florida and lived in Belleview, Florida until it was time for him to begin school. Zack, his mother and grandma moved to Carsonville, his mom's hometown. He graduated with honors from Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School and Saginaw Valley State University,
Zack's kind heart and gentle spirit made it easy for him to make friends. He was currently working at Croswell-Lexington High School. There he spent many, many hours working with staff and students and was a familiar face at athletic events. Zack loved the friends he made at Cros-Lex and they loved him in return. Sharing sports stories and scores was the daily conversation with his "sport loving" friends. He also was constantly
traveling around the midwest to catch a minor league hockey or baseball game. Zachary leaves behind a legacy of friendship and dedication. He will be missed.
Zack is survived by his aunt, Del (Lanctot) Beier, uncle Larry and Sherri
Lanctot, cousins; Brett Beier, Janene, Scott, Alyssa, Mason and Owen Schroeder, Chad, Kendra and Kinley Blank, Brandon Blank, Aaron and Allie Lanctot and Ashli Lanctot and their respective families. Also, cousin Bill Sadowy, his go-to person, other extended family, his Cros-Lex family and all the friends he made throughout the U.S. and Canada with his love of sports, autographs and sports cards collecting.
Zachary was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline (to cancer on February 10, 2016. Her loss was devastating to Zack.). Also preceding his death were grandparents, Henry and Olga Lanctot and uncle Glenn Beier.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 15 at St. Marys Catholic Church, Port Sanilac. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in New St. Marys Cemetery, Carsonville.
Friends may call from 3-9 PM Thursday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville, and at church from 10-11 AM Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for purposes of setting up a scholarship fund in honor of Zachary.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 13, 2019