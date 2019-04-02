Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life North Church
2070 Allen Rd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life North Church
2070 Allen Rd.
Zenoba Bell Obituary
Zenoba Bell

Farmington Hills - Zenoba Bell, 74, of Farmington Hills, formerly Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was born December 28, 1944 in Port Huron. Zenoba was a 1963 graduate of Port Huron High School and worked as an investigator for the State of Michigan.

Zenoba leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Tiffany Bell; brothers, Byron (Loretta) Hazely, Bruce Hazely and Charles Hise; sisters, Elaine Flowers, Storm Hise-Schneider and Karen Ready; sister-in-law, Mamietta Bell; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Magline Hazely; her father, Samuel Hise; brothers, Donald Bell, Theotis Flowers, Samuel Hise Jr. and Edward Dresser; and sister, Sharon Kidd.

Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in New Life North Church, 2070 Allen Rd., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Her sister-in-law, Pastor Loretta Hazely, will officiate.

To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
