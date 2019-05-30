Zenona Castillo



Port Huron - Zenona Castillo age 92, of Port Huron, passed away on May 26, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1926, in Mexico. Zenona Married Juan Castillo on April 10, 1947, in Texas. Juan preceded her in death on May 25, 2015.



Zenona is a retired employee of International Induction Inc. She was a former member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She loved to cook, sew, tend her flower garden, and taking care of animals.



She survived by her son, John Roy Castillo; son and daughter-in-law, P. Dan (Mary Lou) Castillo; son and daughter-in-law, Ernie (Robin) Castillo; son, Albert Castillo; daughter and son-in-law, Judy (Terry) Cramer; daughter and son-in-law, Janie (Bruce) Sawyer; son, David Castillo; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maria Martinez.



Preceded in death by her infant son, Joe, son-in-law Steve McKenney, and grand daughter Nina Castillo.



A Funeral Mass will be 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Trinity Parrish - St. Stephen Catholic Church, 325 32nd St, Port Huron, with visitation starting at 11:15 A.M. The Very Reverend Salvatore J. Palazzolo, KHS will officiate. Burial will be at Mt Hope Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron, and Saturday, from 11:15 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Church.



Memorial tributes can be made to the Blue Water Michigan Humane Society.



Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.



To view the obituary and share memories, visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald on May 30, 2019