Zetta Mae Essenburg
Worth Township - Zetta Mae Essenburg, 98, of Worth Township, died on her birthday, June 18, 2020 in Regency on the Lake, Fort Gratiot.
She was born June 18, 1922 on the family farm in Jeddo to the late Travers and Cecil (Luzader) Keener. She married William A. Essenburg on January 29, 1944. He died May 5, 2000.
Zetta was a homemaker, farmer, assistant cook for Capac Community Schools, a former election worker and a long-time member of Yale Trinity Missionary Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and played both piano and organ. She also volunteered at the We Care Resale Shop run by five churches of Yale.
She is survived by a son, William T. (Ruth) Essenburg; two daughters, JoAnn Vargo and Christine Soule (Mark Lampar); her grandchildren, Christian J. Kreger, Robert A. Soule III, Benjamin W. (Cathy) Soule, Jason A. (Joyce) Soule and Alix (Jerrod) Olson; eight great grandchildren; eight step grandchildren and fifteen step great grandchildren; a sister, Madeline Avery; a brother-in-law, Carl Essenberg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Essenburg on November 16, 2019; her son-in-law, Alex J. Vargo; and her siblings, Alberta Robson, Jane Kidd and Frederick Keener.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Yale Trinity Missionary Church (at 304 North Street, Yale) with Pastor Phil Whipple officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and the funeral will be live-streamed on the church website at 11 AM.
Burial will follow in Burtchville Township Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Zetta's grandchildren, Christian J. Kreger, Robert A. Soule III, Benjamin W. Soule, Jason A. Soule, Alix Olson and Andria Kreger.
Memorials may be made to Yale Trinity Missionary Church. Send condolences at pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.