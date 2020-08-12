Aaron Heath Fontenot
Pine Prairie - March 2, 1978 - August 10, 2020
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peters Catholic Church in Pine Prairie on Friday, August 14, 2020 for Aaron Heath Fontenot, 42, who passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Father Kenneth Mayne will be celebrant of the Mass and will conduct funeral services.
Burial will take place in St. Peters Cemetery.
Aaron Heath Fontenot was born on March 2, 1978 to Ronald W. and Deborah G. Fontenot. Heath was born in Monroe, LA and lived in Many, Pineville, New Orleans, Alexandria, and Pine Prairie. In his formative years, he enjoyed sports of all kinds, including baseball, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, deer and duck hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Cubs. His later adventures in life after High School included college life at McNeese State University and LSU-A, serving in the U.S. Navy overseas in support of Desert Fox Operation, Culinary Science School in New Orleans, cooking in several restaurants in New Orleans and on offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. His latest endeavor was writing fiction books and making music videos.
In spite of his compromising battle with mental illness, he remained determined to be optimistic, never give up, and to keep his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ obtain his final goal of reaching the Kingdom of Heaven. Heath fought a hard-fought battle for 20 years—MAY HE REST IN PEACE. His family and friends will miss him dearly but rejoice in knowing he is celebrated in heaven.
Heath is survived by his parents, Ronald W. Fontenot and Deborah G. Fontenot; sister, Shanna Fontenot Worth; brother in law, Corey Worth; his precious niece, Lauren Ainsley Worth; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ruston and Nazel Fontenot; and maternal grandparents, James W. and Reba O. Gallier; along with uncles, aunts, and cousins.
At the request of the family, visitation will be observed at St. Peter Church Hall in Pine Prairie on Thursday, August 13 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 14 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
Family and friends may leave condolences for the Fontenot family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com
.
Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.