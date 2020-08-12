1/1
Aaron Heath Fontenot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Heath Fontenot

Pine Prairie - March 2, 1978 - August 10, 2020

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peters Catholic Church in Pine Prairie on Friday, August 14, 2020 for Aaron Heath Fontenot, 42, who passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Father Kenneth Mayne will be celebrant of the Mass and will conduct funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Peters Cemetery.

Aaron Heath Fontenot was born on March 2, 1978 to Ronald W. and Deborah G. Fontenot. Heath was born in Monroe, LA and lived in Many, Pineville, New Orleans, Alexandria, and Pine Prairie. In his formative years, he enjoyed sports of all kinds, including baseball, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, deer and duck hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Cubs. His later adventures in life after High School included college life at McNeese State University and LSU-A, serving in the U.S. Navy overseas in support of Desert Fox Operation, Culinary Science School in New Orleans, cooking in several restaurants in New Orleans and on offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. His latest endeavor was writing fiction books and making music videos.

In spite of his compromising battle with mental illness, he remained determined to be optimistic, never give up, and to keep his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ obtain his final goal of reaching the Kingdom of Heaven. Heath fought a hard-fought battle for 20 years—MAY HE REST IN PEACE. His family and friends will miss him dearly but rejoice in knowing he is celebrated in heaven.

Heath is survived by his parents, Ronald W. Fontenot and Deborah G. Fontenot; sister, Shanna Fontenot Worth; brother in law, Corey Worth; his precious niece, Lauren Ainsley Worth; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ruston and Nazel Fontenot; and maternal grandparents, James W. and Reba O. Gallier; along with uncles, aunts, and cousins.

At the request of the family, visitation will be observed at St. Peter Church Hall in Pine Prairie on Thursday, August 13 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 14 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Family and friends may leave condolences for the Fontenot family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ardoin's Funeral Home
709 W Main St
Ville Platte, LA 70586
(337) 363-2181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ardoin's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved