Ada Bergeron
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ada Authement Bergeron will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with Rev. James Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 PM in the Kramer Chapel.
Ada A. Bergeron, 80, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A long-time resident of Alexandria, she was a native of Terrebonne Parish.
Ada is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. Authement, Sr. and Agnes Gervais Authement, brothers Arthur J. Authement, Jr. and Gervais J. Authement, and one sister Juanita A. Blanchard.
Ada earned a degree in education and taught in the parochial and public schools in Rapides Parish for over twenty years. She was very proud of her students and she had fond memories of them. She was an avid reader and a devout Catholic. She liked to travel and cook meals for her family and friends. We are blessed to have known her, loved her, and she will be missed.
Ada was a member of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral for many years, where she was a member of the church choir and the Altar Society. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bishop Desmond; Daughters of the American Revolution, Loyalty Chapter, and the Kappa Kappa Iota , Tau Chapter. She was also a member of Buzzy Bells, Red Hat Society.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, of 57 years, Leon C. Bergeron, Jr., one daughter, Christine Bergeron Drerup and her husband Paul A. Drerup, Sr. of Alexandria; two grandsons, Johnathan Willis Drerup of Boyce and Paul A. Drerup, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; and one great grandson, Timothy Drake Cline of Winnfield, LA. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Choir or the .
Published in The Town Talk on July 26, 2019