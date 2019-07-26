Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
626 4th St
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Bergeron


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Bergeron Obituary
Ada Bergeron

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ada Authement Bergeron will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with Rev. James Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 PM in the Kramer Chapel.

Ada A. Bergeron, 80, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A long-time resident of Alexandria, she was a native of Terrebonne Parish.

Ada is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. Authement, Sr. and Agnes Gervais Authement, brothers Arthur J. Authement, Jr. and Gervais J. Authement, and one sister Juanita A. Blanchard.

Ada earned a degree in education and taught in the parochial and public schools in Rapides Parish for over twenty years. She was very proud of her students and she had fond memories of them. She was an avid reader and a devout Catholic. She liked to travel and cook meals for her family and friends. We are blessed to have known her, loved her, and she will be missed.

Ada was a member of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral for many years, where she was a member of the church choir and the Altar Society. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bishop Desmond; Daughters of the American Revolution, Loyalty Chapter, and the Kappa Kappa Iota , Tau Chapter. She was also a member of Buzzy Bells, Red Hat Society.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, of 57 years, Leon C. Bergeron, Jr., one daughter, Christine Bergeron Drerup and her husband Paul A. Drerup, Sr. of Alexandria; two grandsons, Johnathan Willis Drerup of Boyce and Paul A. Drerup, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; and one great grandson, Timothy Drake Cline of Winnfield, LA. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Choir or the .

To extend online notes of condolence to the Bergeron Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now