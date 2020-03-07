|
Ada Mae Smith Rutledge
Winnfield - Mrs. Ada Mae Smith Rutledge, age 79 of Winnfield, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Autumn Leaves Nursing Home in Winnfield.
Mrs. Rutledge was a native of Winnfield, she grewup however in Pineville where she graduated from Pineville HIgh School. While at Pinvile High School she was active in the band, FHA, and FFA where she was named "FFA Sweetheart" Following high school she graduated from Alexandria Cosmotology School and later had her own beauty shop in Pineville for several years. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959 and later moved back to Winnfield. She enjoyed painting, cooking and was a talented seamstress. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winnfield where she was active in the WMU. She was a 57 year member of Palestine Chapter No. 55 O.E.S., Winnfield, La., where she served as Past Matron and she also served as District Deputy Grand Matron. She served as Grand Ada (1995/1996) of the Grand Chapter of Louisiana, O.E.S.
Mrs. Rutledge was the daughter of the late Hardy Henry Smith, Jr. and Willie Maude Ellard Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Ewell Rutledge and her brother James Hardy Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her duaghter Deborah Rutledge Celano (Ron), granddauhter Shelly Boudria (Kelly), great grandson Devin Boudria, sisters Betty Smith Chandler (Archie) and Cindy Smith Whisonant, and sister in law Sandy Smith. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the chapel of Southern Funeral Home with Reverends Gerald Long and John Holland officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Winnfield.
Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service.
Memorial donations may be sent to the in Shreveport
