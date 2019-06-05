Services
Magnolia Funeral Home
1604 Magnolia St
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 487-1197
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery
Deville, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery
Deville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Ivanic
Adam Ivanic

Adam Ivanic

Adam Ivanic Obituary

Adam Ivanic Obituary
Adam Ivanic

Deville - Graveside services for Adam Ivanic will be at 11AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Deville, LA. Visitation will be from 10:45 AM until time of service at the cemetery. Interment will be at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Deville, LA under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria. Adam, 82, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ana Hengert; father, Peter Ivanic; brother, Peter Ivanic; sister, Ana Hasic; and wife of 53 years, Shirley R. Ivanic. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Ann Ivanic Shaw and husband Ronald Shaw; son, Robert Ivanic, son, John Adam Ivanic and wife Jennifer P. Ivanic; daughter, Cathy Ivanic and husband Derek Jinks; son, Adam J. Ivanic; son, Chris and wife Kristin Ivanic; son, Edward Ivanic; daughter, Anne Yuso; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Flowers are welcome also donations to the diabetes foundation or in his honor. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on June 5, 2019
