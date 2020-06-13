Adam Manuel Henry
Alexandria - Adam Manuel Henry, 40, of Pineville passed away on Thursday, June 11, in Pineville.
Adam was a 1998 graduate of Pineville High School where he played the cello as a member of the orchestra. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Adam worked many years in retail. He spent the last year as an Administrative Assistant at Cloud Pediatrics.
To know him was to love him. Adam had a heart of gold. He was a devoted son, protective brother, trusted uncle and friend to all. He was always full of love and laughter. No matter the situation, Adam could bring a smile to your face with his quick wit, sarcasm and humor. His sparkling blue eyes and mischievous grin would light up the room.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kellie Henry Bordelon and his grandparents, L. B. Henry and Addie Mae "Spud" Richardson Henry and Peter Thiels and Bonnie Haworth Thiels.
He is survived by his parents, Luther Manuel and Bonnie Mae Thiels Henry; sisters Jackie Henry Owens and Mandie Henry Cloud(Gary); nieces and nephews, Lorelei Bordelon, Hannah Bordelon Olson (Cody), Paige Bordelon Smith (Bo), Jacob Owens, Jillian Owens, Brian Cloud, Addison Cloud and Emerson Cloud; great nieces and nephews, Laila Bordelon, Averi Smith and Slade Smith and a host of other family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Manuel Henry will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16. 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Pineville, with Father Walter Ajaero officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
To extend online condolences to the Henry family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Alexandria - Adam Manuel Henry, 40, of Pineville passed away on Thursday, June 11, in Pineville.
Adam was a 1998 graduate of Pineville High School where he played the cello as a member of the orchestra. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Adam worked many years in retail. He spent the last year as an Administrative Assistant at Cloud Pediatrics.
To know him was to love him. Adam had a heart of gold. He was a devoted son, protective brother, trusted uncle and friend to all. He was always full of love and laughter. No matter the situation, Adam could bring a smile to your face with his quick wit, sarcasm and humor. His sparkling blue eyes and mischievous grin would light up the room.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kellie Henry Bordelon and his grandparents, L. B. Henry and Addie Mae "Spud" Richardson Henry and Peter Thiels and Bonnie Haworth Thiels.
He is survived by his parents, Luther Manuel and Bonnie Mae Thiels Henry; sisters Jackie Henry Owens and Mandie Henry Cloud(Gary); nieces and nephews, Lorelei Bordelon, Hannah Bordelon Olson (Cody), Paige Bordelon Smith (Bo), Jacob Owens, Jillian Owens, Brian Cloud, Addison Cloud and Emerson Cloud; great nieces and nephews, Laila Bordelon, Averi Smith and Slade Smith and a host of other family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Manuel Henry will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16. 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Pineville, with Father Walter Ajaero officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
To extend online condolences to the Henry family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.