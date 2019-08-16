|
|
Addice Hendrick
Alexandria - A chapel service for Addice Funderburk Hendrick will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with Bishop David Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 2:15 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Addice Funderburk Hendrick, 92, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Oak Haven Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara Bell Cloessner Funderburk and William Jackson Funderburk; her husband, James Henry Hendrick, Jr.; brothers, Glen Funderburk, Jack E. Funderburk, Wayne Funderburk, Claude Alston, and twin sister, Mavis Funderburk Hall.
Addice Funderburk Hendrick was born April 1, 1927, in Zimmerman, Louisiana, along with her twin sister, Mavis Funderburk Hall. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for ten years at Carr & Osborne Plumbing and then Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. When she was fifty years old, she received an LPN degree from Alexandria Vocational School. She was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served for seventy-five years.
She worked for twelve years as an LPN at Pleasant Manor Nursing and then The Summit Nursing Center. She always worked the three to eleven shift during her nursing career. She was loved by her residents and staff of CNAs who worked tirelessly for her and the residents. All the residents and their families loved her because she treated each one like her own family, or as she always said, "I treat them like I would want to be treated myself."
Addice was a thirty-year breast cancer survivor and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease when she was seventy-six years old. She never forgot her nursing background because during her time at Oak Haven Nursing Center on the halls in her wheelchair for her three to eleven shift every night according to the nurses on duty.
Those left to treasure her memory are daughters, Virginia (Jenny) McCartney and husband, John, and Nell Fowler and husband, Bud; eight grandchildren, Jeanine Ryder, Edward Fowler, Kyle Fowler, Ann Marie Rachal and husband, Sean, Tara Jackson and husband, Olcie, Beth Reimer, Cassie Campbell, and John McCartney and wife, Karon; twelve great-grandchildren, Carly and Sydney Ryder, Cameron Pitchford and wife, Brooke, Alan Jackson, Ashlee Newton and husband, Justin, Tyler and Hunter Soreide, Breanna McCartney, Tiffany and Greg Campbell, and Zach and Jordan Reimer; four great-great-grandchildren, Kaden Newton, Kayson Pierite, and Rylee and Clayton Johnson; a niece, Sharon Grice who was like a daughter to her; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our appreciation to the employees of Oak Haven Nursing Center in Centerpoint, Louisiana, her home for the last five years. What a loving family they have been for Mrs. Addice.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Hendrick Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 16, 2019