Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Addie Jean Countee

Addie Jean Countee Obituary
Addie Jean Countee

Alexandria - Addie Jean Countee, 64 of Alexandria passed away Saturday, April 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family only at Garden of Memories Cemetery on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Mrs. Countee survived by her son, Keldric (Latosha Henry) of Gonzales, La, 2 sisters; Helen Wilson, of Cleveland MS. and Vivian Countee, of Los Angeles, CA; 1 brother Calvin Countee, Ocean, New Jersey; and two grandchildren; Jhajuan Countee, and Krislyn Countee, and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
