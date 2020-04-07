|
Addie Jean Countee
Alexandria - Addie Jean Countee, 64 of Alexandria passed away Saturday, April 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family only at Garden of Memories Cemetery on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Countee survived by her son, Keldric (Latosha Henry) of Gonzales, La, 2 sisters; Helen Wilson, of Cleveland MS. and Vivian Countee, of Los Angeles, CA; 1 brother Calvin Countee, Ocean, New Jersey; and two grandchildren; Jhajuan Countee, and Krislyn Countee, and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020