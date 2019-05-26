Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingsville Baptist Church
Addie Mae McCall

Addie Mae McCall

Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Addie Mae McCall will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Kingsville Baptist Church, Ball with Reverend Bart Walker and Reverend Richard Lee officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and continued Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Charlie McCall, Scott McCall, Chris Mitchum, Jason McCall, Terry Tiffee and Aaron Mitchum.

Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Casey.

Mrs. McCall, 90, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Mrs. McCall was an active member of Kingsville Baptist Church, serving as secretary of the Sarah Grace Sunday School class. She retired as supervisor of the Credit Bureau of Alexandria. She was a faithful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and an important part of many people's lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank McCall; parents, Fred and Maggie O'Neal Pruitt, and sister, Velma Tiffee.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Freddy McCall and wife, Kathleen and Kenneth McCall and wife, Diane; four grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

To extend online condolences to the McCall family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 26, 2019
