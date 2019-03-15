|
|
Adelle Sapp Tolbert
Colfax, LA - Services for Adelle Sapp Tolbert will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 909 Main Street, Colfax, LA. Rev. Huey Tademy will be officiating. Interment will be in Farenzie Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mrs. Tolbert, 89, of Colfax, La, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Colfax Reunion Nursing & Rehab Center. Adelle is preceded in death by her parents: Burlin Sapp & Elnora Sapp, grandson: "Little Mark" Tolbert and sister: Mandalon Sapp, brother: Willie Sapp & niece: Linda Sapp.
Adelle is survived by her husband: Wiley Tolbert, sons: Gregory Tolbert and Mark L. Tolbert, grandchildren: Natasha Chambers & Alexandra Tolbert and Natalia Chambers.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until time of service at First Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019