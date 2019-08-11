|
Adolph L. "Al" Wilson, Jr.
Alexandria - Funeral services for Adolph L. "Al" Wilson, Jr., will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church, Alexandria with The Reverends Jean Sanders and Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria and continued Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Lorenz, Harrison Swyter, John Dauzat, Ray Behler, Reggie Humbles, and Carl Casterline.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Rougeau, and Tom Yeager.
Mr. Wilson, 97, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Lexington House.
Al, as he was known to everyone, was born in Oakdale, Louisiana, April 21, 1922, in the heady days of the Roaring Twenties, but for young Al, the death of his mother when he was only eight years old meant upheaval and dramatic change. He lived with four of his aunts in Shreveport for a short time before settling in Boyce to be raised by his grandfather, as his own father was working on a government project in Washington State. Al graduated from Boyce High School and began attending what is now known as North Western State University. After the United States entered the Second World War, Al, being a patriotic young man, left college and on August 29, 1942, he enlisted in The United States Marine Corp. Al served in the Para-Marines, the elite of the elite, proudly wearing the wings of the Airborne forces of the USMC. He saw combat in the nightmare jungle battle for the Island of Bougainville and again fought in the sulfuric cauldron of death that was Iwo Jima, having been fortunate to actually be on Mount Suribachi to witness the famous flag raising and surviving to tell of it. During his time in the Corps, Al paused long enough to marry his childhood sweetheart, Thelma Katherine Koon, their marriage of 71 years was a testament to true love.
Following Al's honorable discharge from the Marines, he continued his life of service to his nation and his fellow veterans, working for 25 years in the Veterans Administration and after retiring from there, he continued in local community service as Director of the Rapides Parish Coliseum, and as a referee for area high school football games. He was also an active member of the Optimist Club. Most importantly to Al was his place as a Charter member of Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church where he was an active, vibrant part of the church family from its beginning until his passing.
Al had a passion for golf that was unending, and was a member of the Rapides Golf and Country Club in its heyday.
Al Wilson had a favorite hymn, a song that is a reflection of his positive, guiding life. "This little light of mine." he lived it to the fullest!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Katherine Wilson; son, Ronald Lemar Wilson; granddaughter, Noel Christine Lorenz; parents, Adolph L. Wilson, Sr. and Blanche Goodwin Wilson, and brother, Sherman Wilson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Candace Lorenz and husband, Joseph; cousin, Marianne Juneau; grandchildren, Ronald Christopher Lorenz (Katy), Lindsey Anne Lorenz, Megan Elizabeth Swyter and husband, Harrison, and great grandchildren, Laurel Lorenz and Brett Lorenz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be place with Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church, 1600 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria Louisiana 71301.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 11, 2019