|
|
Agelice Gray Frazier
Alexandria -
Agelice Gray Frazier, 87 of Alexandria passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family only at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Alexandria, Louisiana on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Non lingering viewing of the body will begin at 9:00 am and continue until the start of service. Interment will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Alexandria, Louisiana. Mrs. Frazier is preceded in death by her son, John Davis, mother, Mahalia Davis and grandmother, Stella Quinney. Survivors include four daughters, Marietta (Vernon) Smith, Gloria Hall, Sarah Frazier and Lisa Hayes; two sons, James (Sharon) Frazier and Tom Davis, Jr.; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020