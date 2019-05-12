|
|
In Memory of Our Beloved Mother
Agnes Maggio D'Angelo
10/23/1926 - 05/13/2017
God made a wonderful
mother, a mother who never grew old. He made her smile so sweet and gave her a heart of pure gold. He gave
Mommie gentle, loving ways who showed us that Christ was the center of life.
No matter what life threw at her, she trusted that our God would make things right.
Mommie, I know this is not the end, we'll meet again.
God's promise will be kept.
But all the same, I feel no shame in all the tears
I've wept.
Please Jesus please tell our sweet mother we love her
and will be thinking of her
ON MOTHER'S DAY.
"There are many fine
women, but you are better than all of them."
Proverbs 31:29
Loved and deeply missed,
The D'Angelo Children and Grandchildren
Published in The Town Talk on May 12, 2019