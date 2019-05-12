Resources
Agnes Maggio D'Angelo

Agnes Maggio D'Angelo
In Memory of Our Beloved Mother

Agnes Maggio D'Angelo

10/23/1926 - 05/13/2017

God made a wonderful

mother, a mother who never grew old. He made her smile so sweet and gave her a heart of pure gold. He gave

Mommie gentle, loving ways who showed us that Christ was the center of life.

No matter what life threw at her, she trusted that our God would make things right.

Mommie, I know this is not the end, we'll meet again.

God's promise will be kept.

But all the same, I feel no shame in all the tears

I've wept.



Please Jesus please tell our sweet mother we love her

and will be thinking of her

ON MOTHER'S DAY.



"There are many fine

women, but you are better than all of them."

Proverbs 31:29



Loved and deeply missed,

The D'Angelo Children and Grandchildren
Published in The Town Talk on May 12, 2019
