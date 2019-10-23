|
Agnes Maggio D'Angelo
10/23/26 - 05/13/17
HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN TO OUR BELOVED MOMMIE!
Time cannot lessen the longing on our heart
for you dear Mommie. Though you are in Heaven, we celebrate your life and the sacrifices you made. A loving mother, you honored Christ. Thank you, God for such a mother - a blessing
beyond measure.
"You should be known for the beauty
that comes from within, the unfading
beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit,
which is so precious to God." Peter 3:4
Deeply loved
and missed,
The D'Angelo children and grandchildren
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 23, 2019