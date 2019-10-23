Resources
Agnes Maggio D'Angelo

Agnes Maggio D'Angelo

10/23/26 - 05/13/17

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN TO OUR BELOVED MOMMIE!

Time cannot lessen the longing on our heart

for you dear Mommie. Though you are in Heaven, we celebrate your life and the sacrifices you made. A loving mother, you honored Christ. Thank you, God for such a mother - a blessing

beyond measure.



"You should be known for the beauty

that comes from within, the unfading

beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit,

which is so precious to God." Peter 3:4



Deeply loved

and missed,

The D'Angelo children and grandchildren
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 23, 2019
