Albert Clay White
1924 - 2020
Albert Clay White, 95, formerly of Jena, Louisiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
He was born August 25, 1924, in Mayna, Louisiana, to the union of Albert C. White and Mary Jane Belgard White.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and six of his seven sisters.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jena, where he served as a deacon. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WW II, stationed in England with the 8th Army Air Force, 305th Bomb Group, 365th Squadron. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.S. in Animal Science (1949) and M.S. in Agriculture (1959). He served as Associate County Agent and County Agent for LaSalle Parish from 1949 - 1985 in Jena. In retirement he started a plant nursery business at his home before fully retiring in 1995. He enjoyed gardening, growing blueberries, peaches, oranges, azaleas and all kinds of vegetables. He and his wife Jo enjoyed travelling all over the U.S. and to many other countries.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Josephine Colvin White, of Arkadelphia, Ark., formerly of Jena; three sons, Gary White of Sallisaw, Okla., Paul White (Katie) and Alan White (Robyn) of Bakersfield, Calif.; a daughter, Sue White Poole (Stan) of Arkadelphia, Ark.; one sister, Dorothy Coley, of Mayna, La.; and four grandchildren, Jesse White of Austin, Texas; Tonya Moreland (Bo) of Kansas City, Mo.; Anna Grace Franklin (Reece) of Addison, Texas; Caroline Winkler (David) of Waco, Texas; and one great-grandson, River Moreland.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church Jena with Rev. Lloyd Trisler, Rev. Randy Trail, and Rev. Terry Townsend officiating. Mr. White will be laid to rest in the Palo Alto Cemetery, Mayna, La. under the direction of Kinner and Stevens Funeral Home of Jena. Pallbearers are Jesse White, Chris Peters, Tom Watkins, Royce Colvin, Jimmy Colvin, and Benji Colvin. Honorary pallbearers are Venoy Kinnard, Murphy McMillon, Tony McDonald, Charles Williams, Buddy Willis, and the Deacons of First Baptist Church of Jena.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Jena. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jena, LA or to The LaSalle Parish 4-H Foundation.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020