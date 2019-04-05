|
|
Rev. Albert J. Sykes, Jr.
Colfax, LA - Services for Reverend Albert Jerry Sykes, Jr. will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Colfax. Visitation services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 - 8p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
Reverend Albert Jerry Sykes, Jr., who lived his life as a song to be sung, with the Lord who he knew would reign; he transitioned from the land of dying to the land of living on March 29, 2019. Reverend Albert Sykes, Jr. was united in holy matrimony to a humble, loving, and devoted wife, who preceded him in death, Rosa Mae Cunningham of forty-six years. To this union five children were born; two sons, the late Wesley B. Sykes and Vernon L. Sykes of Colfax, Louisiana, three daughters; Jacqueline Sykes of Colfax, Louisiana, MaryKay Richardson (Roderick) of Crowley, Texas and Eulilia "Candi" Nelson (Wilbert) of Natchitoches, Louisiana. On August 8, 2015, Reverend Sykes and Ruby Hankins were joined as ONE and from that union two children were added; Clyde Peterson (Gwen) and Barbra Fisher (Frank) both of Boyce, Louisiana.
Sixty-four years ago, Reverend Albert Sykes was called by God, to lead the under shepherds in the Tabernacle Baptist Church, which dissolved its existence. Mount Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and Little Rock Baptist Church of Colfax, Louisiana, Magnolia Baptist Church of Boyce, Louisiana, Rock Island Baptist Church of Natchitoches, Louisiana and served as Interim Pastor of Farenzie Baptist Church of Colfax, Louisiana. Thanks be unto God that Reverend Sykes completed his visions in these churches. In 2017, he prayed, and then retired from the preaching ministry due to health issues.
Love, The Sykes Family
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019