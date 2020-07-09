Albert Leon Perrine
Alexandria - Private services for Albert Leon Perrine will be under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Albert graduated from Alexandria Senior High School in 1972 and Northwestern State University in 1976. He was a career music educator for the Rapides Parish School System, a 28+ year member of The Rapides Parish Symphony, a loving husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lloyd Perrine and Geraldine Delangdon Perrine, his sister, Raye Nell Perrine Gilcrease and his brother, Robert Lynn Perrine.
Albert is survived by his wife, Donna Dyer Perrine; a daughter, Ashlyn Williams and her husband, Trevor Williams of Anna, TX; two (2) step-daughters, Annie Whatley and her husband, Larry Whatley of Deville, LA, Amanda Dominique of Youngsville, LA; and five (5) grandchildren, Wyatt Williams, Caleb Williams, Hayden Swido, Houston Swido and Abram Dominique; and many much-loved friends.
Pallbearers will be members of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their support and kindness. The family extends a very special thanks to Vivian Nugent for her tireless support, care and love throughout all of Albert's health needs.
The family has requested memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to one of the entities listed below: Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation, 2888 Brightside Lane Dr.,Baton Rouge, LA 70820 or
ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.
