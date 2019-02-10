|
Albert "Boo" William Lewis, Sr.
Alexandria - A Chapel Service for Albert "Boo" William Lewis, Sr. will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, with Rev. Grady Snider officiating. Interment will follow in Whites Chapel Cemetery, Bunkie, Louisiana, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until time of service at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Albert "Boo" William Lewis, Sr., 85, of Alexandria, passed away on February 7, 2019, at Matthews Memorial Health Care.
Boo is preceded in death by his parents, Morrel and Gertrude Lewis; two brothers, Luther Morrel Lewis, Jr. and Hardin Kees Lewis, and by his first wife, Betty Jo Clary Lewis.
Boo was born on October 21, 1933, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a 1950 graduate of Bolton High School where he played football. After graduation, Boo proudly served in the United States Army. Boo was a life-long farmer and residence of central Louisiana. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Dana Drake Lewis, of Alexandria, LA; two sons, Albert W. Lewis, Jr. and wife, Joni D., of Plano, TX. and James Hardin "Jim" Lewis and wife, Carren, of Alexandria, LA; along with five grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Brooke, Kyle, and Katy.
Pallbearers honored to serve include Austin Lewis (grandson), Luke Watson (grandson-in-law), Owen Hebert, Brandon Barnes, Hunter Cole, and Ethan Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Joffrion, Billy Fairbanks, Riley Saucier, and Cornell Bradley.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 10, 2019