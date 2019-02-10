Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert William "Boo" Lewis Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert William "Boo" Lewis Sr. Obituary
Albert "Boo" William Lewis, Sr.

Alexandria - A Chapel Service for Albert "Boo" William Lewis, Sr. will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, with Rev. Grady Snider officiating. Interment will follow in Whites Chapel Cemetery, Bunkie, Louisiana, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until time of service at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

Albert "Boo" William Lewis, Sr., 85, of Alexandria, passed away on February 7, 2019, at Matthews Memorial Health Care.

Boo is preceded in death by his parents, Morrel and Gertrude Lewis; two brothers, Luther Morrel Lewis, Jr. and Hardin Kees Lewis, and by his first wife, Betty Jo Clary Lewis.

Boo was born on October 21, 1933, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a 1950 graduate of Bolton High School where he played football. After graduation, Boo proudly served in the United States Army. Boo was a life-long farmer and residence of central Louisiana. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Dana Drake Lewis, of Alexandria, LA; two sons, Albert W. Lewis, Jr. and wife, Joni D., of Plano, TX. and James Hardin "Jim" Lewis and wife, Carren, of Alexandria, LA; along with five grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Brooke, Kyle, and Katy.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Austin Lewis (grandson), Luke Watson (grandson-in-law), Owen Hebert, Brandon Barnes, Hunter Cole, and Ethan Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Joffrion, Billy Fairbanks, Riley Saucier, and Cornell Bradley.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Lewis Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.