Albin Alexandre Provosty, III



Albin Alexandre Provosty, III died at the age of 77 on June 17, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Alexandria, Louisiana, and the son of the late LeDoux R. Provosty and Miriam "Queen" Baskerville Provosty. He attended Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, MD, and Tulane University and was a graduate of Bolton High School and St. John's College in Little Rock, AR. He received his Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University School of Law, class of 1971. Albin returned to Alexandria and joined his father and brother, practicing law at the firm of Provosty, Sadler & deLaunay, where he rose to the ranks of senior counsel representing several public entities, including the City of Alexandria, England Economic and Industrial Development District, Alexandria Regional Port, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department, and the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority during his 40 years with the practice. He went on to act as special counsel for two mayors of Alexandria until his retirement in 2018.



Throughout his life, Albin was involved in civic affairs and community service. He was a past president of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and the Alexandria Kiwanis Club, a commissioner of the Red River Waterway Commission, member of the Louisiana State University of Alexandria Foundation Board, and was instrumental in pioneering the creation of the England Authority and its conversion of the England Air Force Base into a multi-use development. Albin was devoted to the city of Alexandria and gave much of his time and heart to his hometown. A member of the congregation of St. James Episcopal Church, he served as senior warden and on various committees, but his favorite role was cooking for a crowd in the church kitchen. Albin reveled in Mardi Gras as a member of the Krewe of Bacchus in New Orleans and also as a member of Alexandria's Krewe of Parlangua and was honored as their king in 2010. He was in his element outdoors hunting or fishing, especially at The Coastal Club in Creole, LA. But most of all, Albin loved being with his family at home or abroad, telling stories over a good glass of wine and watching his grandchildren play.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan McDonald Provosty, formerly of Little Rock; his children, Laura P. Whisnand (Carter) of Richmond, VA, McDonald G. Provosty (Jadah) of New Orleans, Rachel P. Sheriff (Taadeh) and Caroline P. Braun (Justin) both of Austin, TX, and eight grandchildren, Addie and Baker Whisnand; Petra Provosty; Alexander, Susannah, and Graham Sheriff; and Emma and Heidi Braun. He also is survived by his siblings, Miriam Fritchie of Slidell, Mary Adele Baus of Pass Christian, MS, L. Maurice Provosty of Pearl River, and Jeanne Buffat (Bill) of Abita Springs and his sister-in-law, Cynthia M. Giss of Fort Smith, AR, and many fun-loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers: LeDoux R. Provosty, Jr., Fr. William B. Provosty, and James V. Provosty.



Albin had a quick wit, mischievous smile, a twinkle in his eye, and was kind to all. He loved his family dearly, and he was loved dearly in return. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The LeDoux R. Provosty Memorial Home 501 C3 Charitable Trust, New Earth Corp., 62074 Hwy 1090, Pearl River, LA 70452-4112 or St. James Episcopal Church at 1620 Murray Street, Alexandria, LA 71301. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store