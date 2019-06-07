|
|
Alex Leamon "Buddy" White, Jr.
Alexandria - Buddy White, 93, a long-time resident of Alexandria, LA passed away June 3, 2019. He was born June 5, 1925 in Jonesville, LA and spent his younger years there. His family later moved to Alexandria where he graduated from Bolton High School.
Buddy attended LSU before joining the United States Army Air Force and was in training as a B-29 flight engineer when WWII ended. At the end of the war, he returned to college and obtained his business degree from USL (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette). After graduation, Buddy started his career with the American Supply Co., serving in numerous capacities over the next 40 years. In 1962, he and his family moved to Opelousas, LA where Buddy opened the company's Opelousas branch, spending 10 years there. He made numerous life-long friends during his time in Opelousas. Upon moving back to Alexandria, Buddy became Branch Manager of the American Supply, overseeing operations in Alexandria, Pineville, Ruston and Deridder. At the time of his retirement, as Vice President and co-owner, the American Supply Company, was sold and became part of Coburn Supply Co.
Buddy received the high honor of being a 32nd degree Mason for over 50 years with the Shreveport Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He became a Master Mason in 1959, and was a long standing member of the Humble Cottage Lodge #19 in Opelousas. Buddy was a member of the El Karubah Shriners and participated in the Shriner's circus and parade in his early years.
Some of Buddy's favorite times were spent fishing and relaxing at his camps at Larto Lake and Toledo Bend, playing golf with his friends at the Alexandria Golf and Country Club, gardening, traveling, as well as spending time with his family.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Alex L. White, Sr. and Bertha Dodge White of Alexandria, LA, as well as his sisters, Lois White Kennedy, Vera White Morley, Mae White Tullos and Eva White Pease, nephew, Roger Keith Pease, and niece, Dottie Kennedy Cazes. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Langston White, two daughters, Brenda White of Alexandria, LA and Judy White Dillon (Bob) of Peachtree City, GA, and his two grandchildren, Connor Dillon of Charlotte, NC and Caroline Dillon of Peachtree City, GA, as well as a large extended family, all of whom will miss him.
Pallbearers will be Connor Dillon, Bob Dillon, Stanley Tullos, Randall Morley, Mark Pease, Ricky Guillot and Kenny Guillot. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Noblit, Angelo D'Angelo, John Texada, Gary Williford, Lynn Lofton and Cliff Gentry.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington House in Alexandria, LA for the excellent care they gave "Mr. Buddy" during his time there. Their kindness and patience was sincerely appreciated.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, 701 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm as well as Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00pm in their chapel, with Dr. Cliff Stewart officiating. Burial will follow the service at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that those desiring to make a donation in Buddy's memory please consider , Shreveport, LA; Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, Monroe, LA; or Calvary Baptist Church Music Department, Alexandria, LA. A donation to the in his memory would also be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Town Talk on June 7, 2019