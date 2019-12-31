|
Alfred "Al" H. Huthnance
Alexandria - Alfred "Al" H. Huthnance died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 29, with the woman he still called his "bride", Annie, by his side. In high school, he was the shrimp not allowed to play football - the waterboy that still got the varsity jacket. He joined the Air Force when he was 19, taking him to a number of places, including Alaska where he talked about the cold and long days for years after. He wrote letters home to his parents, which we thankfully still have. In the 80s and 90s, he worked at Union National Life Insurance, traveling throughout Louisiana. He went back to school to earn his accounting degree, then turned that into a successful accounting business here in Alexandria. When he was 63, he made what he called his "bucket list" trip - driving cattle in Montana. Nothing made him happier than his yellow Corvette, his LSU Tigers, watching Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and doing a little jig every time he heard Elvis. He wasn't perfect, but he worked hard and loved his family. "Mr. Al" to his stepkids for almost four decades, he was so much more than that. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mabel Huthnance, brother, Ronny Huthnance, brother-in-law, John Rozier, and great-grandson, Dylan Poche. To remember him and all of his stories and shenanigans are his wife of 34 years, Annie, and his children and their spouses: Clay and Sheila Henderson of Cloutierville; Chris and Kelley Mudge of Fairfield, Tx; Casey and Paul Barnes of Alexandria; Kelli and Brandon Panepinto of Oakland, Ca. Grandchildren and their spouses: Shelley and Burt Poche of Natchez; Josh and Brooke Henderson of Cloutierville; Ethan and Brianna Mudge of Sieper; Dylan and Colin Mudge of Fairfield, Tx; Caleb McLaughlin of Alexandria; Alayna and Michael Barnes of Alexandria; Lula Panepinto of Oakland, Ca. His sister, Judith Rozier of Alexandria, and her children, Kate and Ryan Fite of Austin, Tx; John and Jessica Rozier of Atlanta, Ga; Anna and Paul Hammons of Baton Rouge, La. Great-grandkids Tristin, Maycie and Jonsie Henderson, Mikey Sullivan and Alivia Mudge, Kaleb and Brady Poche. And many extended family and friends to remember him. A memorial service for Al was held Thursday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m. at their church, New Hope Baptist Church in Elmer, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Al's name to St. Jude's.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020