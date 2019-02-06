|
Alfred W. Hathorn, Jr., M.D.
Shreveport, LA - Alfred W. Hathorn, Jr., M.D., passed from this world to his eternal reward in heaven on January 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness. A celebration of his life will be held at King's Temple United Pentecostal Church, 8951 Kingston Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71118 on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Hehnke leading the service. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, February 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive in Shreveport.
Dr. Hathorn, known by all as "Pete" was born June 2, 1945 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Pete graduated from Northwestern State University in 1966 and from LSU Medical School in New Orleans in 1970. After completing an internship and residency at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport (now the LSU Medical School), he entered the practice of pediatrics with the Strain Clinic in 1972. From that point until his death, he dedicated his life to caring for infants, children and adolescents. Pete was a unique individual whose bedside manner was that of a beloved family member. To calm his patients and their parents, he frequently entered their hospital room singing. Beyond his comforting presence, Pete was a highly skilled physician whose medical knowledge and diagnostic abilities made him a respected member of the medical community both in Shreveport and throughout the state. He was chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Willis-Knighton Medical Center from 1976 to 1980 and 1985 to 1987. In 1988, he began a solo pediatric practice in southwest Shreveport. Over the next 30 years, his life touched literally thousands of patients.
In addition to his care for patients too numerous to number, Pete represented Shreveport and his profession on multiple occasion Society annual meetings and served on the Committee of Pediatric Health, the Committee on Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and the Commission of Public Health for the State Medical Society for many years. For the past 14 years, Pete had been the medical director for the CASSE Community Health Institute Clinic in Mansfield, Louisiana.
Wherever Pete lived, his church was of paramount importance to him. He lived his Christian faith in everything he did at the various Pentecostal churches he attended through the years, running a bus ministry, teaching Sunday School classes, singing in the choirs and serving as a scoutmaster for Boy Scouts. In his medical practice, his church service, his family life and in every other aspect of living, no matter the amount of time involved or the cost to him personally, Pete always strived to do the right thing. Far beyond the physician's creed of "do no harm", Pete Hathorn believed fervently that he had to do good in all that he did. He lived a life that many merely talk about living.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, Alfred W. Hathorn, Sr. and Lenora Hathorn; a son, Alfred W. "Fred" Hathorn III; and a wife, Nancy Simmons Hathorn. He is survived by his daughters, Velma Jean Hathorn and Ruth Ann Hathorn, both of Shreveport; grandchildren, Emma Brown, Sarah Foster and Rhett Smith, all of Shreveport; his wife, Bonita Terry Hathorn and a brother, George Hathorn and his wife, Vicki, of Deville, Louisiana.
Pallbearers will be Steve Aldrich, Grant Belgard, Larry Chretien, Mark Chumley, Robbie Daniel, Michael Kubat, John Loftus and Joel Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be Dolphus Atkins, Jr., Dr. Billy Bickham, Dr. Randy Bryn, Danny Ebarb, Rev. Curtis Spears and J.D. Tanner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in Pete's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Pete's favorite scripture verse was Matthew 6:33: "Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and his Righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you." His truly was a life well lived.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019