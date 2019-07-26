|
|
Alice Barbara Fritchie Ware
Alexandria - Funeral services for Alice Barbara Fritchie Ware will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Alexandria with Dr. Jim Heath officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Barbara passed from this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Regency House.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin "Ed" Oswald Ware, III; her parents, Homer G. and Nellie Fritchie; one brother, Homer G. Fritchie, Jr. and one grandson-in-law, Jacob Williamson.
Barbara was a graduate of LSU and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. After graduation she worked a short time as a social worker until her first child was born. Barbara was a loving and supporting wife and mother. She stood beside her husband Ed throughout all his law endeavors and aided her children through their different passions in life. She was a member of the Junior League and worked in the local Girl Scout Council office. Barbara loved playing bridge, putting puzzles together and working on her various needle work projects. She greatly enjoyed traveling the world with her husband getting to experience many new cultures. Barbara also enjoyed playing the piano, she learned to play the dulcimer and attempted her hand at the banjo.
She is survived by her four children, Nell Ware Lawrence, and her husband Rick of Brackettville, Texas, Timothy Fortson Ware and his wife Anita of Alexandria, Edwin Oswald Ware, IV, and his wife Debbie of Pineville, and James Scott Ware and his wife Sharon of Alexandria; her grandchildren, Amy Lewis (Ben), Ashley Williamson, Erica Hinds (Dustin), Timothy Ware, Jr.(Kim), Michael Lawerence, Justin Ware (Heather), Ryan Ware, Corbin Ware, and Tiffani Thompson; and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind three sisters, Nelouise "Suzy" Williams, Beth Dendinger and Grace Burkes (J.V.).
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Lawrence, Dustin Hinds, Justin Ware, Timothy Ware, Jr., Corbin Ware, Ryan Ware and Ben Lewis.
Memorials may be made to the at / PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692; to the Americian at P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; or to a .
To extend online notes of condolence to the Ware Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 26, 2019