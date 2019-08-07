Services
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Triumph Baptist Church
2200 3rd St.
Alexandria, LA
Alice Christian Obituary
Mrs. Alice Christian

ALEXANDRIA - Mrs. Alice Christian 69 of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, 2200 3rd St. Alexandria, LA. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 7, 2019
