Alice F. Givens Allen



Alexandria, LA - Services for Alice F. Givens Allen, 73 of Alexandria, LA will be at 11:00 am on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at St. James United People Church, 1008 Berry Street, Pineville, LA with the Rev. Henry Lewis of Houston, Texas, officiating. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home. Visitation is 11:00 am to 12:45 pm and an immediate family service will be at 1:00 pm. Mrs. Allen was a graduate of the Peabody Class of 65. She leaves to cherish her memories: children, Kenneth Miles, Tromayne Givens, Demetrice Allen, and Stephanie Miles.









